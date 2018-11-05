Andrelton Simmons takes home fourth-career Gold Glove

Andrelton Simmons is a wizard in the Angels’ infield.

This is a well-known fact.

And, on Sunday, it was confirmed by all of Major League Baseball.

The shortstop picked up his second straight American League Gold Glove, and his fourth career such award.

Simmons won in 2013 and 2014 when he was with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2018, Simmons posted a .984 fielding percentage with 10 errors in 610 total plays.

The 29-year-old becomes the eighth player in Major League history to have won multiple Gold Gloves in each league and joins Omar Vizquel as the only shortstops to do so. He is also the 10th player to win the award multiple times in an Angels uniform and the first to win in consecutive seasons for the Halos since Torii Hunter (2008-09). Simmons is one of four Angels shortstop to have won a Gold Glove, along with Jim Fregosi (1967), Orlando Cabrera (2007) and Erick Aybar (2011). With the honor, Simmons pushes the franchise’s all time Gold Glove total to 38.

This is @Andrelton's fourth career Gold Glove Award! His 21 Defensive Runs Saved led American League shortstops and tied for second most among all Major League players. pic.twitter.com/Mh9LIAGJDR — Angels (@Angels) November 5, 2018

Angels outfielders Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun were also named finalists for Gold Glove Awards this season.

— Angels PR contributed to this report.