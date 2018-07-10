Andrelton Simmons still in All-Star contention as final vote nears end

#VoteSimba!

With one day remaining in the MLB All-Star Final Vote, Andrelton Simmons needs your help to make it to the mid-Summer Classic.

Simba currently sits in fifth place in the American League voting, behind leader Jean Segura (Mariners), Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox), Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) and Eddie Rosario (Twins).

While fans continue to flood the polls with votes (there is no restriction to the amount you can vote), the push to get Simmons into the All-Star Game has become a contest, a joint collaboration and an overall viral sensation.

#VoteSimba?? Provvve it and I’ll find one for a signed gamer cleat!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 9, 2018

#VoteSimba cause he saves cats from trees pic.twitter.com/sVd9DYyoPm — Ricardo Marquez (@OhItsRicardo_) July 10, 2018

Simmons is looking to join Mike Trout as the only Angels selected to the July 17 game in Washington, D.C.

Voting closes Wednesday at 1:00p. with the Final Vote winner announced Thursday around 3:00p.

In order to #VoteSimba, click here on your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet or pretty much anything else that connect to the Internet.