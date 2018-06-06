Andrelton Simmons leaves Angels game early with sprained ankle

The injury bug keeps on biting.

Angels gold glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons exited Tuesday’s game vs. the Kansas City Royals before the top of the third inning with a sprained right ankle, according to the team.

Andrelton Simmons left tonight's game with a sprained right ankle. We will update when more information becomes available. — Angels (@Angels) June 6, 2018

Prior to the game, Simmons twisted his ankle walking down the steps of the dugout. He was able to play the first two innings, including earning a walk in his first plate appearance, before being pulled. Simmons walked in his only plate appearance.

The severity of Simmons’ injury in unknown and after the game when manager Mike Scioscia was asked about it he said Simmons was being evaluated and “we’ll see.”