Trade Alert: Ducks acquire Brendan Guhle, 2019 first-round pick from Buffalo for Brandon Montour
The Ducks made a trade on Sunday, sending Brandon Montour to Buffalo for defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.
The draft pick will come from either San Jose or St. Louis (both owned by Buffalo) based on the final order of selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.
OFFICIAL: We've acquired defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Brandon Montour.
Read more about the acquisition, including which BUF first-round pick we receive: https://t.co/Bd5lObcnDE pic.twitter.com/BHdZKAZiPz
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 25, 2019
“Brendan Guhle is an excellent skater who is ready to take the next step in his career,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager & Interim Head Coach Bob Murray in a release on Sunday. “Adding Guhle and a first-round pick is an important step as we retool our team moving forward. We also thank Brandon Montour for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in Buffalo.”
Guhle, 21 (7/29/97), has collected five assists (0-5=5) with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 career NHL games with Buffalo. The 6-2, 196-pound defenseman has played the majority of the 2018-19 NHL season with Rochester of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning 5-22=27 points in 50 games as an AHL All-Star. He participated in the 2019 AHL Skills Competition where he posted the sixth-fastest time in the fastest skater competition in event history.
Selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Guhle ranked second among Rochester defensemen in points (5-22=27), goals and assists at the time of his acquisition by Anaheim. In 112 career AHL games with Rochester, Guhle compiled 15-44=59 points with 62 PIM.
Montour, 24 (4/11/94), recorded 16-47=63 points with a +11 rating in 169 career NHL games with Anaheim. Selected by the Ducks in the second round (55th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Montour led Ducks defensemen in points (5-20=25), assists and games played (62), and co-led in goals. The 6-0, 193-pound defenseman also recorded 0-8=8 points with a +10 rating in 21 career playoff games with Anaheim.
