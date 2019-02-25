Trade Alert: Ducks acquire Brendan Guhle, 2019 first-round pick from Buffalo for Brandon Montour

The Ducks made a trade on Sunday, sending Brandon Montour to Buffalo for defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The draft pick will come from either San Jose or St. Louis (both owned by Buffalo) based on the final order of selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Brandon Montour. Read more about the acquisition, including which BUF first-round pick we receive: https://t.co/Bd5lObcnDE pic.twitter.com/BHdZKAZiPz — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 25, 2019

“Brendan Guhle is an excellent skater who is ready to take the next step in his career,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager & Interim Head Coach Bob Murray in a release on Sunday. “Adding Guhle and a first-round pick is an important step as we retool our team moving forward. We also thank Brandon Montour for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in Buffalo.”

From the release: