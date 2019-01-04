TUNE-IN: Goalie Gibson, the NHL’s co-leader in saves, & Ducks expect battle with Vegas (6:30p, FOX Sports West)

6:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

John Gibson and the Ducks (19-15-7) welcome the Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-4) and their four-game winning streak to Anaheim on Friday night.

Coverage begins at 6:30p on FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App.

GOALIE FIGHT

Both Gibson and his counterpart in goal for Vegas, Marc-Andre Fleury, were named NHL All-Stars on Wednesday.

Fleury leads the NHL in victories (23), starts (37) and shutouts (six).

Gibson, the only Anaheim goalie to be named an All-Star twice in his career, is having his best season to date –his sixth overall with the club.

He’s tied for the NHL lead in saves (991) with Craig Anderson and leads the league in third-period save percentage, stopping 291 of 306 shots (.951).

For his career, Gibson owns the highest career save percentage in NHL history among goalies to appear in a minimum 150 career games since 1955-56 (when shots on goal became an official NHL stat).

YOU AGAIN

This is the third meeting this season between the two teams with the Golden Knights winning the first two, both at T-Mobile Arena, 3-1 on Oct. 20 despite 42 saves by Gibson, and 5-0 on Nov. 14 when Fleury stopped 29 shots. Gibson was yanked from that one early in the second period after allowing three goals on 12 shots.

