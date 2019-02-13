TUNE-IN: Ducks host Canucks in Bob Murray’s first game as coach (7p, FOX Sports West)

7P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The new-look Anaheim Ducks make their debut in the first game action since Sunday’s firing of Randy Carlyle.

Our coverage begins at 7p on FOX Sports West with ‘Ducks Live’.

Ducks GM Bob Murray has assumed coaching duties for the remainder of the season and makes his debut Wednesday night vs. the Canucks (25-25-7).

“I had go downstairs and live it with these guys,” Murray said this week. “I have to find out everything going on down here. It’s more problematic than I thought a while ago. The only way I felt it was fair was for me to get down there. I touched base with a lot of people I respect in this business a while ago. I felt this was the right time.”

Entering Tuesday, the Ducks (21-26-9) were tied for last place in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Kings at 51 points.

Ducks goalie Kevin Boyle will be making history on Wednesday with his first-career start.