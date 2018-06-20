Ducks unveil 25th anniversary logo, season presenting sponsor; Oct. 8 date vs. Detroit

Has it been 25 years already?

The Ducks will host the Red Wings … the same club Anaheim faced during their first-ever game … on Oct. 8 as their home opener … 25 years (1993) to the day of franchise opener with Detroit.

The club also announced on Wednesday that UCI Health will serve as the club’s first-ever season presenting sponsor for three years, starting with the 2018-19 season, which marks the club’s 25th anniversary.

UCI Health will be designated as the ‘official hospital partner’ of the franchise.

The then-Mighty Ducks of Anaheim met Detroit in the franchise’s inaugural game on Oct. 8, 1993 in front of 17,320 fans at Honda Center (then the Arrowhead Pond). Anaheim’s starting goaltender that night was Guy Hebert, who set nearly all of Anaheim’s original goaltending records from 1993-2001 (while playing 441 games with the team).

Defenseman Sean Hill scored the Ducks’ first-ever goal at 4:13 of the second period in an eventual 7-2 defeat.

Individual regular-season tickets will go on sale at another time.

The remainder of the Ducks’ 2018-19 season schedule is expected to be announced Thursday.