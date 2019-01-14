Trade Alert: Ducks send Andrew Cogliano to Dallas in exchange for Devin Shore

The Andrew Cogliano era with the Anaheim Ducks is at an end.

Cogliano, the owner of the fourth-longest consecutive games played streak in NHL history, is headed to Dallas in exchange for forward Devin Shore.

The trade was announced on Monday morning, hours after the Ducks dropped their 11-straight game.

Cogliano, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 46 games this season. The durable 12-year veteran is among the NHL leaders with 19 short-handed goals since entering the NHL in 2007-08.

The 31-year-old forward has 233 career points (103 goals, 130 assists) over eight seasons in Anaheim.

BREAKING: We've acquired center Devin Shore (@devinshore) from the Dallas Stars in exchange for left wing Andrew Cogliano. Shore co-led the Stars in game-winning goals (3) and ranked tied for seventh on the team in points. 📰➡ https://t.co/2a6oxLQ0e2 pic.twitter.com/wJPKTwvI7v — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 14, 2019

Cogliano has missed just two of 914 games in his career, resulting in a streak of 830 consecutive games played (Oct. 4, 2007- January 13, 2018). The streak, which was 130 games short of the all-time leader (Doug Jarvis with 964) was ended because of a suspension last January.

The 24-year-old Shore has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 42 games. He has 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 209 games over parts of four seasons with the Stars.

The Ducks made a point on Sunday night to state they would not be making a coaching change anytime soon.

Randy Carlyle is not heading anywhere Full statement: https://t.co/WGjExBHfwF pic.twitter.com/XLH5YZtblg — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 14, 2019

— The Associated Press contributed to this report