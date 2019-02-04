TUNE-IN: Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3:30p, Prime Ticket)

3:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Ducks are in Toronto, looking to turn things around after Saturday’s tough loss to the Jets.

Our coverage starts at 3:30p on Prime Ticket.

Following nine days off for before and during the NHL All-Star break, the Ducks (21-2-) returned to action and surrendered nine goals to the Jets.

Sadly, Anaheim has lost 15 of 17 games since Dec. 18.

“You don’t give yourself a chance if you don’t compete, and we didn’t compete,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said postgame. “They know the message. I spoke my piece after the first period because after that, in my mind, you’re not going to have much of an effect on them because they’re numb.”

Game day! The road trip rolls into Toronto for a matchup with the Maple Leafs.

The Ducks will face former teammate in Maple Leafs (31-17-3) No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen on Monday.

“We’ve got to test our mettle and our personnel,” Carlyle said. “Our personnel has to understand what happened (Saturday) is unacceptable and we’re going to hold some people accountable to the way they’re playing. Ice time. They’re going to sit in the stands. There are various ways to do it. I never expected us to perform the way we did tonight with the group we have coming off a nine-day break. I figured we’d have a little bit of a lull, but we’d get our feet underneath us. But we didn’t even initiate enough and get involved enough in the hockey game to be satisfied on that point.”

One bright spot for the Ducks on Saturday was the return of Corey Perry to the lineup.