Ducks set to retire jerseys of legends Paul Kariya, Scott Niedermayer

Forever immortalized in Toronto, forever immortalized in Anaheim.

Hall of Famers Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer will finally take their well-deserved seats in Ducks history as the team is set to retire their numbers during the upcoming season.

Nos. 9 and 27 will forever be off limits as of October 21 and February 17, respectively.

Kariya, who was selected into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2017, was the first pick (No. 4) in Anaheim franchise history at the 1993 NHL Draft. He was a three-time First All-Star Team selection, and finished his NHL career with 989 points (402 goals, 587 assists) in 989 games with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues. The lefty is third in franchise history in goals scored, tallying 300 while he was with the Mighty Ducks.

While he has hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup four times, Niedermayer will forever be remembered for the role he played in bringing a title to Anaheim for the first time in 2007. Niedermayer tallied 11 points (3+8=11) during the 2007 playoff conquest, including two decisive overtime goals against the Canucks and Red Wings, respectively. Throughout the five years he spent in Anaheim, the Alberta native tallied 264 points in 371 games. His 204 assists are good for sixth-most in franchise history. The defender was the Norris Trophy recipient in 2003-04, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2007 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Both numbers will join Teemu Selanne’s No. 8 in the rafters as the only jerseys to be retired in franchise history.