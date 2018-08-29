Ducks to host nine tribute nights in honor of each jersey in club history

Quack. Quack! QUACK!

It’s time to jump into the time machine and go for a ride with the Anaheim Ducks.

In honor of the team’s 25th Anniversary season, the Ducks designated nine home games to celebrate each of the jerseys worn by the franchise since its inception in 1993.

Curious on the story behind all of our awesome, iconic looks throughout the years? Look no further: https://t.co/yUMUTYzkJJ pic.twitter.com/SiQ6a3dTph — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 28, 2018

Tribute nights move in chronological order, beginning with the home opener October 8 against the Detroit Red Wings and the first jersey ever worn by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in its inaugural season. Each night, the team will warm up in that evening’s throwback sweater with in-game features about the jersey as well as retrospectives. Ducks archival and limited edition collectible displays will also be on display from the era in which the jersey was worn.

Why only soak it in on the ice when you can be a participant? Fans that show up rocking the throwback of the night will be eligible to win prizes.

FULL SCHEDULE

· Oct. 8, 2018 1993 Ducks Home Jersey

· Oct. 28, 2018 1993 Ducks Road Jersey

· Nov. 1, 2018 1995-96 Wild Wing Jersey

· Nov. 9, 2018 1997-2000 Plum & Teal Striped Jersey

· Nov. 16, 2018 2003-2006 Purple & Black Jersey

· Nov. 21, 2018 2006-15 Scripted Jersey

· Dec. 7, 2018 2014 Stadium Series Jersey

· Dec. 29, 2018 2010-2014 Third Jersey

· Jan. 4, 2019 2015-17 Orange Third Jersey