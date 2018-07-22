Ducks unveil 2018-19 Third Jersey, features original ‘Mighty Ducks’ logo

Let’s play hockey like it’s 1993!

The Ducks unveiled their 2018-2019 third jersey Saturday, the new jersey features the original “Mighty Ducks” logo paying homage to the 1993-94 Ducks uniforms. The jersey’s colors represent new and old with a shade of orange that exists on current Ducks uniforms and colors that were worn by the original ‘Mighty Ducks.’

The new jerseys will be worn on the ice for the first time during the Ducks’ season opener on October 8.

A closer look at the new Ducks jerseys…..

The new uniforms will be available on Monday, July 23.