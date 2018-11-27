PREVIEW: Ducks looking to veterans to boost youngsters during road trip (4p, Prime Ticket)

4P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Anaheim saw its four-game streak with at least a point come to an end with a loss in Nashville Sunday. The Ducks have points in five of their past seven games (3-2-2) as they start their first trip to the East Coast.

The Ducks face the Lightning on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

The Ducks made a handful of roster moves before heading out on the road, sending former first-round pick Max Comtois back to Drummondville in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as well as 20-year-old defenseman Josh Mahura to San Diego in the American Hockey League.

Good to have you back, @carterrowney! After missing 20 games with an upper-body injury, Rowney confirmed he's in the lineup tonight in Tampa.#LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/bqx8wIjQH1 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 27, 2018

Anaheim called up veteran defensemen Andy Welinski and Andrej Sustr, who spent the previous five seasons in the Lightning organization.

“They’ve all got to play, all young players,” Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle told the Orange County Register. “There’s a mandate there. It’s not written in stone, but when you have young players, it does them no good to sit on the bench. It doesn’t. It’s as simple as that. They’ve got to play.”

The Ducks also hope to get back center Carter Rowney possibly as soon as Tuesday. Rowney has been out since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 13 but has been skating with the team as he nears a return.

“He’s becoming an option,” Carlyle said.

Tampa Bay has scored the opening goal in each of the past three games, twice in the opening minute of the first period. In the past two games, the Lightning have built 3-0 leads by the midpoint of the opening period and rode that momentum to victory while riding a three-game win streak.

— STATS contributed to this report