TUNE-IN: LA Angels are Ducks’ special guests vs. Blues in final game before break (6:30p, FOX Sports West)

6:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

In their final game before the NHL All-Star break, the Anaheim Ducks host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

The Ducks, winners of two of their last three games, sit at 21-20-9 while the Blues have a record of 21-22-5.

Coverage begins at 6:30p on FOX Sports West (not Prime Ticket).

Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller and right wing Corey Perry are out indefinitely with knee injuries, although Perry was a participant at practice Tuesday.

Right wing Patrick Eaves, who has been out since December with a broken rib and a back injury, also participated at practice Tuesday.

A big off-the-ice story will be the visit of the Los Angeles Angels on their annual ‘Angels Night at Ducks’.

Albert Pujols, David Fletcher, our own Mark Gubicza (the real star of the show) and even Shohei Ohtani are scheduled to make appearances tonight at Honda Center.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report