Ducks aid aging offense drafting Swedish center Isac Lundeström

Fresh off making their sixth-straight postseason appearance, the Anaheim Ducks turned their attention to creating some depth behind an aging offensive core in the NHL Draft.

With the 23rd overall pick, the Ducks drafted center Isac Lundeström out of Sweden. Playing for Luleå HF, the 6-foot, 180-pound Lundeström registered six goals and 15 points in 42 games this season, up from six points in 45 games as a 17-year-old in 2016-17. He also has plenty of experience on the international circut. The 18-year-old lefty played for team Sweden in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, netting two goals in seven games.

Lundeström is known as being a very well-rounded center, not one to jump off the stat sheet in any one area, but able to provide across all 200 feet.

Aside from Rickard Rakell, 24, the Ducks only have two centers under 30-years-old, making Lundeström a valuable asset moving forward for the organization.

The Ducks will be back on the clock with the 54th pick, one of five picks they have remaining in rounds 2-6 as the Draft heads into day two Saturday.