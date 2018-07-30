Ducks rookies to play in ‘Rookie Faceoff’ tournament this September

The Anaheim Ducks announced Friday that they will be sending their rookies to the “Rookie Faceoff” tournament this September. The tournament will feature six teams in Las Vegas, running from September 8-11. While the tournament is set to be held in Las Vegas this year, next year the Ducks will host the event at their facilities in Irvine, California.

Our rookies are ready for the spotlight! We’ll join five other teams in the “Rookie Faceoff” this September. https://t.co/sccZxVghZt — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 27, 2018

This year’s tournament will feature five teams from the Pacific Division and one team from the Central Division. The teams present will include host team Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche.

The Ducks 2018 rookie roster and full schedule is still set to be released.