TUNE-IN: Ducks’ Sprong returns to Pittsburgh in key matchup vs. Penguins (3:30p, Prime Ticket)

Pittsburgh’s loss has been Anaheim‘s gain when it comes to Daniel Sprong.

Sprong, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Ducks on Sunday, was drafted by the Penguins (15-11-6) in the second round in 2015.

Despite two different head coaches, Sprong never found his place in the starting lineup and was traded to the Ducks on Dec. 3.

Since that time, Sprong has scored three goals in five games (including both in Sunday’s victory) for the Ducks (18-11-5).

“I think (the success is based on) the coaching staff and management giving me an opportunity to play the role I think I can play,” Sprong said on ‘Ducks Live on Sunday.

“Playing with (Adam Henrique) and (Nick Ritchie), those two guys have really been helping me out. We’re getting comfortable, and we’re creating good chances. I’m getting the looks and putting pucks in the net.”

FEELIN’ IT

The Ducks have won four straight and 10 of their past 12 games. They have won five straight road games.

“We’ve been able to grind out points when it looked grim,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. “We’ve found ways to score timely goals.”