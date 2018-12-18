TUNE-IN: Chad Johnson (not the football guy) makes debut in goal for Ducks (3:30p, Prime Ticket)

3:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

John Gibson is getting the night off.

Enter Chad Johnson.

After Gibson started the the last four games, all victories, it’s time for a break as Johnson … claimed off waivers from the Blues on Dec. 11 … will face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night..

Once Johnson takes the ice for the Ducks (19-11-5), he’ll have suited up for more than a quarter of the 31-team NHL. Anaheim will be the eighth team for whom Johnson has played in a career that began with the Rangers (14-13-5) in December 2009.

The Ducks will be playing the second game of a back-to-back road set.

“At the end of the day, I look at it that I’m in the NHL,” Johnson told The Athletic on Sunday. “I’ve had a 10-year career from my first game with the Rangers when I was 23 and I’m 32 now. I look at it — there’s obviously more that I always feel like I have and can offer if it was the right situations that I get myself into. But I’m OK with it.

“I have a good living. I’m in the NHL. Hey, somebody always wants me. When that stops, then that stops.”

Johnson is 1-1-0 in three career games against the Rangers and 2-6 with a 3.54 Goals Against Average this season.

— The Sports XChange contributed to this report