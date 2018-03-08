PREVIEW: Ducks battle Predators, look to continue hot streak (4:30p, Prime Ticket)

4:30p: FOX SPORTS GO

Anaheim (34-21-12) won for the seventh time in nine games Tuesday night, blanking Washington 4-0 to move into second place in the Pacific Division with 80 points. During that stretch, the Ducks lead the NHL with a 1.75 goals-against average.

They bear little resemblance to the injury-ravaged team the Predators beat twice in the 2017 portion of the schedule, but then again, neither does Nashville. That team has morphed from one finding its way into one on a hot streak into one that’s stamped itself as the Western Conference favorite.

“It’s nice to be able to look at what we have going on there and continue to move things around and find ways to win,” Laviolette said.

On the other side of the ice, Anaheim has almost everyone back after skating through the season’s first half with a mixture of role players and guys who figured to be spending the winter playing for its AHL team in San Diego.

Game day! We're in Nashville to kick off a quick two-game road trip against the Central Divison: https://t.co/vStg0GlLAh #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/jZNVVHWsQC — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 8, 2018

With the likes of Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler at 100 percent, the Ducks have hit their stride in the season’s homestretch.

Goalie John Gibson (25-15-6, 2.46, .927) posted his second shutout Tuesday night and did yeoman’s work keeping the team competitive early in the season when it was short-handed.

“We know if we don’t win now, our season is over,” Gibson said of Anaheim’s urgency. “There is definitely more pressure, and we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

This starts a crucial back-to-back set for the Ducks, who play in Dallas on Friday night against an equally desperate foe.