Wayback Wednesday (6/6/07): Ducks win their first-ever Stanley Cup

6/6/07 is a pretty good date in Anaheim Ducks history.

On this day, the Ducks became the first team in California to win the Stanley Cup when Anaheim dispatched Ottawa, 6-2, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Honda Center.

With the exception of Scott Niedermayer, is the first Stanley Cup win for every member of the Ducks’ roster.

Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne led the Ducks with 12 points overall (5 goals, 7 assists) during their playoff run. Current Ducks forward Corey Perry added 9 points (4-5) while Jean-Sebastien Giguere was brilliant in the net (1.87 goals against average, .931 save percentage) in 13 starts.

