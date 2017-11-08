Ducks announce plans for ‘Hall of Fame Night’ on Nov. 19

The Anaheim Ducks announced today the details for ‘Hall of Fame Night’ on Nov. 19 vs. Florida.

Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne will be honored by the club following their induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame (Nov. 13 in Toronto). A special pregame ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m. to honor the career of the two former Ducks stars. All fans in attendance receive a commemorative Hall of Fame pin honoring Selanne and Kariya.

In addition to the commemorative Hall of Fame pin for all fans, a special Hockey Hall of Fame Night themed ‘Hockey Spot’ will take place from 2-4:15p, leading into the 4:45p. ceremony.

The entire evening will be themed with videos and memories of the careers of the two players, arguably one of the best offensive duos of their generation. Kariya and Selanne played 308 games together in Anaheim, scoring a combined 783 points (2.54 points per game). The two players will appear on Honda Center ice together as Ducks teammates for the first time since Mar. 4, 2001, when Anaheim defeated Los Angeles, 4-0 (Kariya scored two goals, Selanne had one).

