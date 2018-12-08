Ducks extend GM, Executive VP Bob Murray through 2022

Ducks fly together!

The Anaheim Ducks extended the contract of Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray for two additional seasons Saturday. Murray is now under contract through the 2021-22 NHL season.

“Bob has created a winning organization with his commitment and expertise,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael Schulman. “We are very pleased to be in a position where expectations are high virtually every season, thanks in large part to Bob and his staff. We passionately share a common goal – bringing another Stanley Cup to Orange County.”

A three-time finalist for NHL General Manager of the Year and winner in 2013-14, Murray has led Anaheim to the playoffs the last six seasons and five consecutive 100+ point seasons, good for the longest active streak in the NHL. The Ducks are the only Western Conference team to play in the Conference Finals in two of the last four seasons and have won a conference-leading 31 playoff games since 2014.

“It’s an honor to work for a great organization, led by terrific ownership,” said Murray. “Having a successful franchise is a group effort, and I’m grateful for the efforts of many, including my entire hockey operations staff.”

🗣: "It’s tough on a night like this to look on the positive side, but it’s an accomplishment. I’m proud of it."@jsilfverberg33 scored his 100th NHL goal in tonight's loss. He discussed the achievement and talked about moving past tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/7wenYs07Rx — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 8, 2018

Murray has spent the last 44 consecutive years in the NHL.

He joined the Ducks in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and was named to his current role on November, 2008. Since Murray joined the Ducks, the club has been to the playoffs 11 times and Conference Finals four times.

Murray is approaching 1,000 games as an NHL General Manager (975 games: 188 with Chicago and 787 with Anaheim). He is the longest-serving General Manager in club history.