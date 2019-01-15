PREVIEW: Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings (4p, Prime Ticket)

4P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Anaheim Ducks (19-18-9, 47 points) are in Detroit to face the Red Wings (17-23-7, 41 points) and in much need of a victory on Tuesday night.

On Sunday, the club issued a vote of confidence in the coaching staff.

On Monday, the Ducks traded Andrew Cogliano to the Stars for Devin Shore.

The Anaheim Ducks have gone nearly a month without a victory. The Ducks are 0-7-4 over their last 11 games, their last victory coming Dec. 17 in Pittsburgh, 4-2.

The 24-year-old Shore has 29 goals in 209 career games, all with Dallas He has five goals and 12 assists in 42 games this season.

Hockey! Hockey! The road trip brings us to Little Caesars Arena for our second and final regular season meeting with Detroit. @devinshore is expected to make his #NHLDucks debut! 📰➡ https://t.co/Emu3txzwpt#LetsGoDucks | #Ducks25 pic.twitter.com/iEDKp5NjmQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 15, 2019

“While it’s not my preference to make comments on this topic during the season, our recent play has led to many questions. Our fans are frustrated, rightfully so, and deserve a response from me,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. “At this time, I am not considering a coaching change. I am more focused on our players, specifically with who is going to step up in this situation. The way we played (Sunday) was a step in the right direction, but we need much, much more. We have higher expectations for this group, and they should expect more from themselves.”

The Wings (17-23-7, 41 points) are in a rebuilding phase but they’re feeling a little bit better about themselves after a 5-2 win at Minnesota on Saturday. They had lost 13 of their previous 15 games.

Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi was the star, collecting his first career hat trick. He had two tip-ins and a backhander in front of the net.

“That’s his bread and butter for sure (going to the net),” coach Jeff Blashill told reporters after the game. “He’s a real good defensive player. He’s a real good complementary player with the guys like Larks (Dylan Larkin) and Nyqui (Gustav Nyquist) because he can make a play with them, he’s got poise with them. He’s real good around the net, he knows how to tip pucks, not just a net presence but knows how to tip pucks.”

Anaheim recorded a 3-2 shootout victory in the first meeting on Oct. 8.

— Field Level Media contributed to this report.