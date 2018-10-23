PREVIEW: Ducks (5-3-1) kick off road trip with stop in Chicago (5p, Prime Ticket)

5p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

After brief homestand, the Anaheim Ducks (5-3-1, 11 points) hit the road for two-game trip which begins tonight in Chicago against the Blackhawks (4-2-2, 10 points).

This marks the 10th game of the month for the Ducks, who will play 13 in all. Only the 2013-14 squad played more games during the month of October (14) in franchise history. Following tonight’s game, the Ducks will conclude this trip in Dallas on Thursday and then finish off the month with a pair of home games against the San Jose Sharks (Oct. 28) and Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 30).

