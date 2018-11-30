PREVIEW: Ducks, winners of four of their last five, make road-trip stop in Carolina (4p, Prime Ticket)

The Ducks, winners of four of their last five games, will be in their fourth game of a season-long five-game road trip.

“You’ve got to feel good about ourselves a little bit, but we’ve got lots of room for improvement,” said Ducks coach Randy Carlyle, whose team won on back-to-back nights this week at Tampa Bay and Florida.

The Ducks turned to two goalies for the victories in those games.

John Gibson has been Anaheim’s primary goalie, though Ryan Miller has had success against Carolina, mostly as a Buffalo Sabres goalie. He owns a 16-9-4 all-time record vs. the Hurricanes.

Miller moved into 17th place on the NHL career wins list with his 373rd victory when the Ducks defeated Tampa Bay. He’s within one victory of matching John Vanbiesbrouck for the most by a U.S.-born goalie.

https://twitter.com/AnaheimDucks/status/1068559927700942848

The Ducks had their mothers along for the first three games of the trip. The phase of the trip has concluded.

“She’s good luck, I guess,” left winger Nick Ritchie, who scored two goals Wednesday night at Florida, said in reference to his mother.

The Ducks won both meetings last season with Carolina and hold a four-game winning streak in the series. They’ve won in their last four visits to Raleigh.

The teams meet again next Friday night at Anaheim.