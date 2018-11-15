Cam Fowler to undergo facial surgery, recovery time unknown

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler will have surgery Friday after a CT scan revealed a complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone, cheekbone and upper jaw bone. His expected absence will be known and announced only after the procedure is completed.

Injury Update: Cam Fowler was struck in the face with a puck on Monday night. A CT scan revealed a complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone, cheekbone and upper jaw bone. He will have surgery Friday, after which his expected absence will be known and announced. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 15, 2018

Fowler was struck in the face after the puck deflected off his stick during the third period of the Ducks win over the Nashville Predators Monday.

Fowler has 10 points (3g/7a) and a +3 rating in 19 games this season, including his first career hat trick. Fowler became the seventh defenseman in NHL history to hit the hat trick mark, including an overtime winner on November 4 vs. Columbus. His 10 points are good for fourth-most on the Ducks. His average ice time of 24:41 was second on the team behind defenseman Hampus Lindholm (25:17).

Fowler has 203 career NHL assists, one shy of tying Scott Niedermayer (204) for the all-time franchise lead in assists among defensemen.