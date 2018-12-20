PREVIEW: Ducks aim to start new win streak when they face Bruins (3:30p, Prime Ticket)

3:30P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Having fallen one short of matching the franchise record for consecutive road wins, the Anaheim Ducks visit what has been a friendly place for them on Thursday night.

The Ducks, who gave up three third-period goals and lost to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, have won their last four visits to TD Garden — and have won nine straight overall against the Bruins — by a count of 37-17.

The Bruins ended a two-game losing streak when Jaroslav Halak pitched a 22-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Montreal on Monday night.

Game day! We shipped up to Boston looking for a bounce-back performance against the Bruins. 📰➡ https://t.co/1rdoxlakLc#LetsGoDucks | #Ducks25 pic.twitter.com/W9zk0w8yWj — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 20, 2018

The Ducks had outscored their opposition 18-4 in their previous 10 third periods before Tuesday.

“We stopped playing in the third, and they came with a push,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said after the game. “We get kind of a break to get a power play and they score the goal. We set something up and didn’t execute it and next thing we know the puck’s in our net.”

The franchise record for consecutive road wins is seven, run up way back in 2006. Now, they will try to start a new streak as they look for their 10th win in their last 12 games overall.

The Bruins were coming off losses at Pittsburgh and at home to Buffalo when coach Bruce Cassidy held a little meeting.

The Ducks had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Rangers, who outshot them 14-1 in the third period after mustering 10 shots in the first two.

Chad Johnson, making his Ducks debut as John Gibson‘s backup and wearing his St. Louis Blues mask, played well, but not quite well enough.

“He did what he’s supposed to do, give us a chance to win,” said Ryan Kesler. “We just didn’t keep our end of the bargain.”

Gibson, who is 15-9-4 on the season, has stopped 65 of 67 shots in beating the Bruins in his only two career starts against them.