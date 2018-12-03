Ducks acquire right wing Daniel Sprong from Penguins for defenseman Marcus Pettersson

The Anaheim ducks traded away defenseman Marcus Pettersson for the 21-year-old Pittsburgh Penguin right wing Daniel Sprong.

During his 2017-18 American Hockey League season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he led the club in goals, assists and points, named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL All-Star Classic. His 32 goals also sent the club’s franchise record and landed him tied at second in goals in the AHL.

BREAKING: We've acquired right wing Daniel Sprong (@Sprong97) from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Marcus Pettersson. 📰➡ https://t.co/xjVw0epkQ3 pic.twitter.com/JHq5IQ4GLQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 3, 2018

Sprong was selected by Pittsburgh with the 46th overall pick during the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Pettersson, 22, appeared in 49 NHL games with Anaheim over the last two seasons, earning 1-9=10 points with a +9 rating and was selected by Anaheim 38th overall, in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Daniel Sprong, an alleged top-six forward, has nine career points in 49 games. Marcus Petterson, a 6-foot-4 defenseman, has 10 career points in 49 games. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) December 3, 2018

The Ducks next game is against the Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:30p

The Penguins and Ducks will face off on December 17 at at 4:00p.