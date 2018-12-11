Ducks acquire journeyman Adam Cracknell, send Steve Oleksy to Toronto

The Ducks have acquired right wing Adam Cracknell from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Steve Oleksy.

Excited to be joining the @AnaheimDucks organization. Those winter tires I just bought this afternoon should come in handy. — Adam Cracknell (@A_Cracknell) December 11, 2018

Cracknell, 33, has recorded 43 points in 208 career NHL games between spending time with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal. Across his eight-year career, Cracknell has registered a +4 rating.

Originally selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has earned 10 points in 14 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 498 career AHL games, recording 281 points.

Oleksy, 32, collected two assists in 15 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls this season. Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2017, Oleksy owns 109 points with a +48 rating in 388 career AHL games. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner has also registered 20 points with a +17 rating and 110 PIM in 73 career NHL contests with Washington (2012-15) and Pittsburgh (2016-17).

