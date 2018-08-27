Ducks drop puck on 25th Anniversary Season with ’25 Hours Of Hockey’

We can’t wait for hockey season to get here!

And neither can the Ducks.

Anaheim, celebrating its 25th Anniversay in 2018-19, will kick off the special season with ’25 Hours of Hockey’ at the Honda Center on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Get ready – we're kicking off our #Ducks25 season with 25 STRAIGHT HOURS OF HOCKEY! Click the link for details. We'll see you all @HondaCenter on Sept. 15!https://t.co/PE930wJfjm pic.twitter.com/KwQekh2pGB — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 27, 2018

The action gets going at 10a and will continue into the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16.

The event is free and open to the public.

From the release:

The continuous 25-hour game will showcase the growth of hockey in Southern California with teams being represented from the Jr. Ducks, Lady Ducks, Orange County Police Department, Orange County Fire Department, sled hockey, Learn to Play, Orange County Teachers, Ducks Alumni and many more.

