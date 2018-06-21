Ducks use time machine to detail 2018-19 slate

Blast from the past helped the Ducks on Thursday.

The club, along with the rest of the NHL, announced its 2018-19 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

But this season will not just be any season for the Ducks … it’s their 25th Anniversary.

So a special season deserves a special schedule announcement.

Take it away Wild Wing (and some special guests).

To give you this special #Ducks25 season schedule, we need to go back – WAY back – to 1993! pic.twitter.com/72bFejWFe5 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 21, 2018