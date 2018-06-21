Ducks use time machine to detail 2018-19 slate
Blast from the past helped the Ducks on Thursday.
The club, along with the rest of the NHL, announced its 2018-19 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
But this season will not just be any season for the Ducks … it’s their 25th Anniversary.
So a special season deserves a special schedule announcement.
Take it away Wild Wing (and some special guests).
To give you this special #Ducks25 season schedule, we need to go back – WAY back – to 1993! pic.twitter.com/72bFejWFe5
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 21, 2018
If you care do gander at the season sked, you may do so here.