Ducks use time machine to detail 2018-19 slate

Blast from the past helped the Ducks on Thursday.

The club, along with the rest of the NHL, announced its 2018-19 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

But this season will not just be any season for the Ducks … it’s their 25th Anniversary.

So a special season deserves a special schedule announcement.

Take it away Wild Wing (and some special guests).

 If you care do gander at the season sked, you may do so here.