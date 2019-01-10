LA Kings activate Alec Martinez from injured reserve after 14-game absence

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Alec is back!

The Los Angeles Kings have activated defenseman Alec Martinez from the injured reserve list ahead of Thursday night’s matchup vs. Ottawa.

Martinez, 31, has missed the last 14 games after an upper body injury suffered on Dec. 8.

In 30 games this season, Martinez has 11 points and two game-winning goals.

In 526 career NHL regular-season games, all with the LA Kings, Martinez has contributed 183 points (60-123=183).