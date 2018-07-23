Albert Pujols returns from DL, will start at first against White Sox

The Machine is out of the shop.

Albert Pujols has been reinstated from the disabled list and will start at first base, batting fifth in his return to action Monday.

Pujols landed on the 10-day DL before the All-Star break in what Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia called a predetermined, agreed upon decision to heal a lingering knee issue. Because of the four-day break, Pujols only missed six games.

Scioscia said the 38-year-old had been playing through weeks of pain in his left knee, but didn’t want to hurt his teammates by sitting out, so he elected to receive a PRP injection at a time he would miss the fewest amount of games possible.

“Albert at times has been a super human playing through a lot of things,” Scioscia said at the time.

Pujols will make his return to the lineup in somewhat of an unfamiliar position. Despite having over 10,000 career at-bats, only 175 (1.7 percent) have come batting fifth. However, he has had great success from that spot, batting .303 with 12 homers.

To make room for Pujols, as well as right handed pitcher Jaime Barria who was recalled and will start the series opener against the White Sox, the Angels optioned righty Deck McGuire to AAA Salt Lake and designated righty Oliver Drake for assignment.