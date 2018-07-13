Albert Pujols lands on DL ahead of Freeway Series

As soon as the momentum picks up, it comes screeching to a halt.

Albert Pujols has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation, the Los Angeles Angels announced prior to Friday’s series opener against the Dodgers.

Pujols, 38, had one of his best hitting performances on the season Thursday, going 3-for-4 with two home runs. His second homer of the night, No. 630 of his career, tied The Machine with Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth-most all time.

Despite struggling in the first series against the Dodgers at the Big A– Pujols went 1-for-10– his bat will be missed on the quick road trip. Pujols is a career .311 hitter in Dodger Stadium.

Through 86 games so far this season between manning first base and the DH role, Pujols is hitting .251 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs.

He will be eligible to return from the DL July 23 and if he does, he will have only missed six games because of the All-Star break.