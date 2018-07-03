LAFC forward Adama Diomande voted MLS Player of the Week

Adama Diomande‘s historic week got even better on Tuesday.

The LAFC forward was named the MLS Player of the Week following his hat trick vs. Philadelphia on Saturday.

Diomande scored 3 goals in just 55 minutes during the 4-1 vcitory. The 25-year-old from Norway currently has 7 goals in his first five MLS matches.

LAFC sits at third place in the Western Conference at 9-4-3 (30 points).