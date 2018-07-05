LAFC forward Adama Diomande named MLS Player of the Month

What a week … and month of June … for Adama Diomande.

The LAFC forward was voted the MLS Player of the Week by members of the media for the month of June.

Diomande is the first player in Club history to earn the honor.

The 28-year-old native of Norway scored seven goals in his first five MLS regular-season games, the most of any player in MLS history, including LAFC’s first-ever hat trick on Saturday in a win over Dallas.

Adam Diomande nets LAFC’s first hat trick in 4-1 throttle of Union

Diomande was also named the MLS Player of the Week on Monday.