LAFC forward Adama Diomande named MLS Player of the Month

What a week … and month of June … for Adama Diomande.

The LAFC forward was voted the MLS Player of the Week by members of the media for the month of June.

What a month for Dio:

4 matches, 7 goals. Congratulations on being named the @MLS Player of the Month, presented by @EASPORTSFIFA! 📰 https://t.co/pDAex7m0Mz pic.twitter.com/42nrVi6zte — LAFC (@LAFC) July 5, 2018

Diomande is the first player in Club history to earn the honor.

The 28-year-old native of Norway scored seven goals in his first five MLS regular-season games, the most of any player in MLS history, including LAFC’s first-ever hat trick on Saturday in a win over Dallas.

Diomande was also named the MLS Player of the Week on Monday.