Actor Thomas Middleditch will join Hockey Night in LA January 5

Start relaxing your cheeks because you’re going to need to save all the smiling for January 5.

Emmy nominated actor/comedian/writer Thomas Middleditch will join the LA Kings broadcast as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor for Hockey Night in LA when the LA Kings host the Edmonton Oilers.

The LA Kings win streak has now spanned 2 years. Don’t @ us. — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 1, 2019

Middleditch is the lead actor in the hit comedy Silicon Valley and also will be starring in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ this May. He is also touring with fellow comedian Ben Schwartz in their completely improvised show.

Outside of his on-screen history, Middleditch used to run a small NHL video game league called League Of Champs.

The streaking LA Kings’ action against the Oilers in front of Middleditch and a packed Staples Center crowd kicks off Saturday at 6:30p.