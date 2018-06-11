Aaron Donald expected to skip Rams mandatory minicamp amid contract dispute

New year, same dance.

Reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is expected to skip the Los Angeles Rams mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

A deal for DT @AaronDonald97 and the @RamsNFL won’t be done by the time mini-camp starts. So, is that a big deal? @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fIsqJgV7jU — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 11, 2018

The 27-year-old defensive tackle is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to earn $6.89 million, but believes he is worthy of an extension coming off one of the best single season performances in franchise history.

In 2017, Donald made his fourth Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro for the third-straight season after recording 11.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Holding out is nothing new to the 6-foot-1 wrecking ball. Donald has not attended any of the OTA workout sessions this offseason and skipped last year’s mandatory minicamp in hopes of gathering a new contract as well. Donald eventually reported in early September last season after not coming to an agreement with the team on an extension; however, the Rams waived the $1.5 million in fines Donald had accrued during his holdout.

In four seasons, Donald has tallied 205 tackles and 39 sacks.