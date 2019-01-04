Aaron Donald named only unanimous AP All-Pro, three other Rams earn award

Dominant.

As if Aaron Donald‘s near record-breaking statistics didn’t jump off the page enough, just look at the votes.

The Los Angeles Rams bulldozer, who finished just two sacks shy of Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5, was voted the only unanimous first-team All-Pro in voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members of The Associated Press.

“That’s surreal,” Donald said. “It’s a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off. A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me.”

Donald’s selection marks his fourth consecutive All-Pro recognition.

While Donald’s dominance landed him as the only sure-thing to make the list, his teammates were not far behind.

Running back Todd Gurley led all running backs in vote getting, receiving 25 of the 50 votes to propel him to his second straight All-Pro Team. Gurley, who finished 200 yards shy of his second-consecutive 2,000 scrimmage yard season after sitting out the last two weeks of the season with a knee injury, put up 21 total touchdowns and ended the year with the second-most rushing yards per game (89.4) behind the Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott, who was named a second-team All-Pro.

Rounding out the Rams contribution to the coveted list is a duo of special teamers credited with second-team honors.

Punter Johnny Hekker and “special teamer” Cory Littleton both found their names on the list for the efforts in the third phase of the game.

Hekker, earning his sixth-straight All-Pro honors, finished seventh in the league in average yards per punt (46.3) although he only punted 43 times, 22 fewer than his previous career-low from last season.

Littleton, who is in his third season with the Rams after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016, earned his first career All-Pro honors.

The Rams head into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will have a bye in the Wild Card Round. They will play host to either the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys or Chicago Bears Saturday, Jan. 12 at 5:15 on FOX depending on the results of Wild Card Weekend.