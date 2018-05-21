Rams star DT Aaron Donald will skip OTAs amid contract negotiations

For the second straight season, Aaron Donald will miss the start of the Rams‘ organized team activities.

The club’s star defensive tackle informed the team on Monday that he will sit out as he seeks a new contract extension.

Pro-Bowl DT Aaron Donald has informed the Rams that he will not be attending the teams’ Organized Team Activities that start today, per team official. Donald still is seeking his new contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2018

Donald missed voluntary OTAs last year, holding out until the start of the 2017 regular season. Despite missing the first game, Donald recorded 11 sacks, 32 tackles and 5 forced fumbles en route to Defensive Player of the Year honors.