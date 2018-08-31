Done deal! Rams, star DT Aaron Donald agree on six-year extension

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tries to fire up the crowd during the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The Rams‘ have locked up yet another superstar.

With stud running back Todd Gurley signed through 2023, Los Angeles checked off another big box on their 2018 season wish list by locking up star defensive tackle Aaron Donald through the 2024 season, the club announced on Friday.

The six-year deal is expected to hit the $135-million mark, with $87M guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Donald has 148 career tackles, 39 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

The Rams open their 2018 campaign on Monday night, Sept. 10, vs. the Raiders.