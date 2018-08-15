Aaron Cox, former Angels’ minor leaguer and brother-in-law of Mike Trout, dies at 24

It’s a sad day for the Angels organization and the Mike Trout family.

Aaron Cox, Trout’s brother-in-law and a pitcher in the Angels’ minor-league system, died on Wednesday at the age of 24.

A cause of death was not provided.

“The Angels organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015,” the team said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization.”

Cox was the younger brother of Trout’s wife, Jessica Tara Cox.

Trout is currently on the disabled list with a right wrist injury and left the team earlier this week to be with family in Millville, N.J.

From Mike, Jessica and their families: pic.twitter.com/E1hASpyJSm — Angels (@Angels) August 15, 2018

Cox, just like Trout, was a former star at Millville High School and was a 19th-round pitch in 2015. He went 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 68 games over three seasons for rookie-league Orem and Class-A Burlington and Inland Empire.

After not pitching in 2017 due to recovery of an injury, Cox, 24, spent the first two months of the 2018 season at Inland Empire and earned a 4.11 ERA in 11 appearances. Since then, he was placed on the voluntarily retired list