Prep Zone Picks: Week 2
Welcome to Prep Zone picks!
Each week, our CIF-SS football crew of Chris Rix, Sam Farber and John Jackson, make their weekly selections based on our four Prep Zone Friday night matchups.
This season, we’ve added a fourth person in ‘G Money’, aka, Garrett, the head of our Prep Zone research team.
7p: Week 3 CIF Southern Section Football On Prep Zone, FOX Sports App
PS: G-Money will likely win the competition in 2018!
Note: All games kick off at 7p on Prep Zone
Good luck fellas!
Week 2 Schedule:
Vista Murrieta at Orange Lutheran
Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco
La Habra at Mission Viejo
Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos
Rix’s Picks (6-2 on season)
Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly
Farber’s Picks (5-3)
Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly
JJ’s Picks (5-3)
Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly
G-Money (4-4)
Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly