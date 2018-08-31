Prep Zone Picks: Week 2

Welcome to Prep Zone picks!

Each week, our CIF-SS football crew of Chris Rix, Sam Farber and John Jackson, make their weekly selections based on our four Prep Zone Friday night matchups.

This season, we’ve added a fourth person in ‘G Money’, aka, Garrett, the head of our Prep Zone research team.

PS: G-Money will likely win the competition in 2018!

Note: All games kick off at 7p on Prep Zone

Good luck fellas!

Week 2 Schedule:

Vista Murrieta at Orange Lutheran

Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco

La Habra at Mission Viejo

Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos

Rix’s Picks (6-2 on season)

Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly

Farber’s Picks (5-3)

Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly

JJ’s Picks (5-3)

Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly

G-Money (4-4)

Orange Lutheran; St. John Bosco; Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly