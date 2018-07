Sho Stopper: Ohtani goes yard

Since returning from his stint on the DL, Shohei Ohtani's presence at the plate has been wildly inconsistent: on one day, he will make connection like Pete Rose, the other, Ohtani displays cobwebs from weeks off. In the 7th inning of a tie game, there were no spiders in sight. ShoTime launched his seventh homer of the year into the stands, proving to be the game-winning run.