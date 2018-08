Angels vs. Rangers: The 411

Full steam ahead! Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Angels are on a tear. Sitting back above .500 (62-60) and winners of seven of the last nine, the Halos are all of a sudden proving their value in a stacked AL West. Following an impressive showing in San Diego, the Angels will return to divisional play and look to continue asserting their dominance against weaker oppoenents as they head to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers. The Rangers (53-69) have won just four of the last 10 and have been letting up a lot of offensive produciton along the way. Their opponents have score five or more runs in six of the last seven games. With guys like Justin Upton, Kole Calhoun and Francisco Arcia leading the Angels surging bats, it won't be a surprise if the MLB's 27th ranked pitching staff with an ERA of 4.90 continues to struggle and the Halos put up big numbers.