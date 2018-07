Angels vs. Rays: The 411

Out of sight, out of mind. The calendar is turning pages into August and the Angels are looking to spring into action to make a push in the Wild Card hunt as summer is quickly turning into fall. Heading into the final series of the month/ first of another, the Halos (54-53) head to humid Tampa to take on the Rays (53-53). Currently standing at 11-12 in July, the Angels will attempt to go .500 on the month with a win in the opener and continue the momentum against a Rays team that has been struggling defensively. Over the past three games, Tampa Bay has allowed 37 runs to the Baltimore Orioles-- the worst team in baseball. If the pitching staff continues to throw over the heart of the plate, the Angels offense that has four times hit the double-digit mark since the Break should be in good shape to return to form.