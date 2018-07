Angels vs. Mariners: The 411

The bats are alive! After a pair of difficult games to begin the White Sox series, the Angels (52-52) were able to roar back with 23 runs in the final two to split the set. With Mike Trout leading the charge behind his long balls, Justin Upton getting into the mix with a four-hit performance and a surging bottom half of the lineup, the Halos look like they are ready to put the early second half struggles behind them. Meanwhile, the Mariners (61-41) have been sluggish in their own right. Coming in just 4-6 in their last 10, the AL West showdown could be coming at a fortuitous time for the Angels to make up some ground in the Wild Card.