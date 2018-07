Angels vs. Mariners: The 411

Los Angeles is painted red and all is right with the world. The Angels (46-45) are cruising with momentum heading into the divisional showdown coming off a dramatic Freeway Series victory over the Dodgers featuring a walk-off and Shohei Ohtani game-winning home run. Despite dropping 2-of-3 just a week ago in Seattle, the Halos have shown a newfound ability to battle back late in games and come through when needed against tough pitching. Unlike the Angels, the Mariners (57-34) hit a road bump in their interleague action over the weekend, dropping 2-of-3 to the Rockies. Garrett Richards will start the series off on the mound for the Halos, looking to build upon his last outing against the Mariners where he earned the win after tossing 5 1/3 innings of three run ball.