Angels vs. Padres: The 411

The bats are back in action just in time for a trip down the 5! Despite dropping two of three to the Oakland Athletics, the Angels (59-60) displayed a true sense of resilliancy Sunday. Stumbling in the early going, the Halos put together a string of runs late fueled by Francisco Arcia and Shohei Ohtani to pull the game within reach and got the offense back in the swing of things. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres (48-72) have been streaking themselves, winning five of their last seven against a couple division leaders. The Halos will need to keep the offense rolling in order to get back on the right track and the Padres are susceptible to a big attack. San Diego is 17-35 in their last 52 against AL West teams.