Angels vs. A's: The 411

The kitchen floor must've been sparkling this week because the Angels busted out the brooms with a sweep of the Detroit Tigers. After taking an entire series for the first time since the first week of June, the Halos (58-58) sit back at .500 and welcome in the divisional rival Oakland Athletics (68-47) for a three-game weekend stint. Just as the Angels have been thriving of late, the A's are equally going full-throttle, recording a 7-3 record over the past 10 games. With time dwindling in the season, this is a massive opportunity for the Angels to make a second-half push toward the playoffs as they currently sit 10.5 games back of the A's for the second Wild Card spot.